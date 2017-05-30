Haas Scholarships for Housatonic students

A $10,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation will benefit students at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport. Scholarships will be given to students taking machining-based training, engineering and computer numerical control classes.

Among the goals of the foundation is to introduce students to careers in machine technology and manufacturing.

College President Paul Broadie said, “Based on program completion and employment rates, in addition to student testimonials, we know these programs and the personal and professional development experienced as a result, add value to their lives and to the regional and national economy.”

Gene Haas founded Haas Automation Inc. in 1983. The California-based company is now a billion-dollar enterprise and the largest machine tool builder in the western world.