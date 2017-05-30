New Milford startup wins pitch competition

CareerPath Mobile, which was founded in New Milford in 2014 to create software for career development at colleges and universities, took the top $10,000 prize offered in a competition staged by the business accelerator reSET.

Competitors had to pitch their businesses to experts who then evaluated what they heard and decided which startups were the most promising. There were seven finalists vying for $30,000 in unrestricted funding. The winners were announced at reSET’s 2017 Venture Showcase held at the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford.

Pelleric, which is developing products to measure the body’s vital signs, received $6,000. Phood, which has software to measure food waste in commercial kitchens, received $4,000 plus the separate $10,000 Walker Group’s Tech Impact Award.

“Our participation in the reSET Accelerator program was an incredible experience,” said Richard Portelance, president of CareerPath Mobile. “We are so proud to come out as the winner in such an amazing pool of talent.”