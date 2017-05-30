Trash can campaign in Bridgeport

The city of Bridgeport is making a new push in its anti-litter campaign by encouraging business owners to participate in an “Adopt a Trash Can” campaign and put cans provided by the city in front of businesses.

The adoption effort is part of Bridgeport’s “Park City Pickin’ It Up” campaign. Mayor Joe Ganim introduced the trash can program on May 22. Merchants have to agree to put in trash can liners and empty the cans each day. If they don’t do the proper maintenance, they could face fines. After a merchant signs a two-page agreement, the city will deliver a free trash can.