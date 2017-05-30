Connecticut Bank offers low rate for energy loans

The Connecticut Green Bank in Rocky Hill is offering a low rate of 0.99 percent on loans for home energy improvements. The program is in connection with the Energize CT initiative. It’s being offered as part of the Smart-E-Bundle, which is for homeowners financing two or more qualifying energy-efficiency projects, but also can be used singly for natural gas conversion or heat pump installations.

Solar energy is helping to power more than 23,000 homes in Connecticut. “Switching to solar just makes good economic sense and Connecticut homeowners are taking advantage of this trend,” said Kerry O’Neill, a bank vice president. For more information can be found at ctgreenbank.com/programs/smart-e-loans/.