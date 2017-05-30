Brantley joins Bridgeport Regional Business Council

Gwendolyn Brantley has been hired as the director of leadership programs for the Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC). She holds a bachelor’s degree in corporate communications from Southern Connecticut University and a master’s degree from the University of Bridgeport in counseling and human resources development.

Brantley is actively involved with ACCESS Educational Services as a part-time program director for STEM Out-of-School Enrichment Program for students K-12 in Bridgeport.

“The experience Gwen has had in building an important educational nonprofit and her many years in human resource development are just the skills we need,” said Mickey Herbert, BRBC’s president and CEO.