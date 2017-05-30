Ability Beyond raises $600K

The “Evening in the Garden” gala held recently at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury by nonprofit Ability Beyond attracted nearly 500 guests and raised about $600,000.

“Jim and Laura Kennedy did an outstanding job as the co-chairs of this incredible evening,” said Jane Davis, the organization’s president and CEO. “We are also very fortunate to have the support of PepsiCo, Maplewood Senior Living and Colonial Automobile.”

Gregory Smith was presented with the Robert S. Young Humanitarian award for his volunteer contributions.

Ability Beyond provides job training and placement, supported living, and recreational and educational opportunities to clients in Connecticut and New York.