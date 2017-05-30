Awards for Cartus Corp.

Cartus Corp., a provider of global relocation services in Danbury, has received a 2017 gold level Stevie Award in the “Customer Service Department of the Year” category by American Business Awards. Cartus also received that award in 2016.

The awards were created by Michael Gallagher after the Enron scandal, believing that they might help restore public trust in business.

Kevin Kelleher, Cartus president and CEO, credited the company’s staff for winning the award.

The Stevie Awards will be presented during a banquet at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on June 20.

On May 4, in Denver, Cartus received an award for Corporate Social Responsibility at the Forum for Expatriate Management’s meeting. In addition, the company was ranked number one in five categories in surveys conducted by Trippel Survey & Research LLC about relocation management companies..