Umbrella Club event raises $85K

The Umbrella Club, a nonprofit that began more than three decades ago when a group of friends wanted to help a friend in need, held its 30th annual golf outing and fundraiser at the Sterling Farms Golf Club in Stamford. The event has been renamed “The Howard Tooter Memorial Golf Outing” in honor of the club’s former president who recently passed away.

This year’s event raised more than $85,000 from golfers and sponsors. Attending as guests of honor were 10-year-old Gianna Amereno and her mother, Krista Longo. Gianna has spinal muscular atrophy and is confined to a wheelchair, which the club helped buy for her five years ago. Now that transportation has become an issue for the family, the club has donated $15,000 as a down payment for a wheelchair accessible van.

Over the years, The Umbrella Club has donated almost $3 million to families and children who have been unable to obtain necessary assistance from government and other agencies. Its 50 members meet monthly to review cases and help where they can. More information about the organization is at umbrellaclub.org.