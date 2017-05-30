Greenwich Hospital celebrates staff

As part of its National Nurses Week celebration, more than 100 staff members at Greenwich Hospital gathered to honor two nurses for their commitment to patient care.

Marie Trovato, a registered nurse, received the Helen Meehan Award for Excellence in Nursing for demonstrating excellence in nursing practice, teaching and leadership. She cares for the hospital’s sickest patients in the medical-surgical intensive care unit.

Jaclyn Licare, a registered nurse, was the recipient of the hospital’s first Daisy Award. It recognizes extraordinary nurses who make a difference in the lives of the people they care for every day. She was nominated for the award by Maria Rivas, who credits Licare for helping her overcome a medical crisis to give birth to a healthy baby girl, Daniela.

Norman Roth, the hospital’s president and CEO, hosted the celebration and presided over two additional awards.

Cardiologist Sasanka Jayasuriya received the Physician Partner in Care Award. She has been instrumental in saving many lives.

Eric Huang, a clinical pharmacist, received the Partner in Care Award for exceeding standards of excellence for patient safety and quality.

Anna Cerra, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services told the nominees. “Your contributions to the health and well-being of our patients are paramount.”