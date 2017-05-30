Bankwell donates $5K to summer program

Bankwell has donated $5,000 to Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling’s Student Engineering and Science Program. It’s a summer camp enrichment program for 7th– and 8th-graders, including children from low- and moderate-income homes. Activities include aquatic exploration through a cruise aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s new research vessel and visiting Calf Pasture Beach to study marine animals.

Rilling said, “This donation will enable 50 young people to finish the summer with the tools and inspiration they need for high school and beyond. Bankwell has exhibited the type of corporate citizenship we prize in Norwalk — a business that believes in supporting and investing in the community in which they do business.”

David Dineen, Bankwell’s executive vice president and head of community banking, said, “…we’re excited to align with our community partners to create an opportunity for students to experience a exploration of marine life and science on the Long Island Sound.”