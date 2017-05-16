Best place to start a career? Don’t look to the Northeast, WalletHub finds

Don’t look anywhere in Connecticut to start your career, or even New York for that matter.

The Nutmeg State didn’t even show up in the top 150 cities chosen by WalletHub as the Best and Worst Places to Start a Career. But that finding comes with an asterisk.

The Washington, D.C.-based personal finance website arrived at its findings by comparing the 150 most populated cities in the nation. Although Bridgeport is the most populous city in the state with 147,612 people, give or take, it still fell short of being included.

As far as New York goes, you have to go to the 99th spot held by Rochester before the Empire State places. One of the more unfriendly places to start is Yonkers, which came in at 145, just ahead of Toledo, Ohio; Montgomery, Alabama; Augusta, Georgia; Cleveland and Newark, which had the dubious distinction of placing dead last.

The top 10 best places to launch your career are: Salt Lake City; Orlando; Austin, Texas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Tempe, Arizona; Atlanta; Miami; Denver; Irving, Texas; and Madison, Wisconsin.

The first Northeast city on the list was Boston at No. 13. New York City was ranked 129. It was beat out by Buffalo at the 103rd spot.

WalletHub weighted their analysis by giving 70 points for professional opportunities and 30 points for quality of life. It further broke the information into 23 key metrics that ranged from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to workforce diversity.

In addition to its own research, the sources WalletHub used were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sharecare, Indeed.com, Equality of Opportunity Project, Council for Community and Economic Research, United States Conference of Mayors, Chmura Economics and Analytics and Center for Neighborhood Technology.