Stamford breaks ground on Park 215 mixed-use development

The new property will include medical offices and a combination of affordable and market rate housing.

Groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Stamford on May 8 for Park 215, a six-story mixed-use property.

The $38 million development is adjacent to Stamford Hospital. The new building’s 24,000-square-foot street level will be devoted to medical offices. The four upper floors will contain 78 one- and two-bedroom apartments, of which approximately 60 percent will be set aside at subsidized rates while the other 40 percent will be available at market rate. The lower level will include community spaces for residents and the offices of the property’s management.

Park 215 is designed by Kenneth Boroson Architects of New Haven and developed by the Housing Authority of Stamford through Rippowam Corp., its development affiliate. The development is scheduled to open in mid-2018.