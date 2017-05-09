Home Construction Stamford breaks ground on Park 215 mixed-use development

The new property will include medical offices and a combination of affordable and market rate housing.

Phil Hall
Participants in the groundbreaking included, from left: Deputy Commissioner Nick Lundgren, Department of Housing; Carol Heller, Senior Vice President & Market Manager, Bank of America Southern Connecticut; Mayor David R. Martin, City of Stamford; Vincent J. Tufo, Executive Director & CEO, Charter Oak Communities; Courtney Nelthropp, Board Chairman of Charter Oak Communities; Ken Boroson, Principal of Kenneth Boroson Architects; Anthony Gaglio, President of Viking Construction; Jennifer Gottlieb Elazhari, CT Director, Office of Public and Indian Housing and Urban Development; and Michael H. Claisse, Senior Vice President – Senior Client Manager, Community Development Banking Group, Bank of America. Photo by Bernie Weiss Photography

Groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Stamford on May 8 for Park 215, a six-story mixed-use property.

The $38 million development is adjacent to Stamford Hospital. The new building’s  24,000-square-foot street level will be devoted to medical offices. The four upper floors will contain 78 one- and two-bedroom apartments, of which approximately 60 percent will be set aside at subsidized rates while the other 40 percent will be available at market rate. The lower level will include community spaces for residents and the offices of the property’s management.

Park 215 is designed by Kenneth Boroson Architects of New Haven and developed by the Housing Authority of Stamford through Rippowam Corp., its development affiliate. The development is scheduled to open in mid-2018.

