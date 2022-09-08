W.R. Berkley unveils new corporate website

Greenwich-headquartered W. R. Berkley Corp. introduced a new corporate website designed to help agents and brokers, business owners, investors and career seekers quickly and easily find information about Berkley and its more than 50 insurance businesses.

According to the company, the new Berkley.com website is a complete redesign that includes new content and enhanced functionality based on extensive customer research. The website features new Product and Industry pages and a “Find a Berkley Business” locator tool that will help distributors quickly identify and contact Berkley’s insurance businesses based on specific criteria.

“We spoke to agents and brokers and business owners to understand why they visit insurance company websites,” said W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and CEO. “The new Berkley.com reflects this learning by providing critical information about our Company and the products and services offered by the specialized insurance providers within the Berkley brand with simplified navigation. The design also reflects our unique blend of the traditional strength and integrity of a company that has been around for more than 50 years with its entrepreneurial, innovative and people-first culture.”