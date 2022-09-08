U.S. and world news for Sept. 8

Putin threatens energy cutoff: Russian President Vladimir Putin threatens to completely cut off supplies of Russian oil, gas and coal to the West if the European Union countries try to a limit the prices they’ll pay. Putin said price caps would violate contracts. He also said he plans to continue the war against Ukraine until Russia achieves its goals that he said center on protecting Ukrainian civilians.

Stabbing perpetrator dead: Canadian police say the second perpetrator of a stabbing spree that resulted in 10 people being killed and another 18 wounded killed himself yesterday. He was identified as 32-year-old Myles Sanderson. His brother, 30-year-old Damien, who police say also took part in the stabbings, was found dead earlier in the week.

Extremist group members: A report by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism finds that the right-wing extremist group Oath Keepers has more than 38,000 members and that almost 380 of them work for various law enforcement agencies, 100 are in the U.S. military, and 80 currently or previously served in public office.

Apple introduces new models: At its Far Out event yesterday, Apple introduced new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, a new Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro2. The new iPhones and watches can detect if you’ve been in a crash and allow you to send emergency calls for help via satellite. iPhone prices remain the same despite inflation.

Boil water advisory: More than 100,000 people in the city of Baltimore and Baltimore County were under boil water advisories after E. coli bacteria contamination was discovered in the drinking water. The city was handing out bottled water.

Cineworld files for bankruptcy protection: The British movie theater operator Cineworld Group LLC, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain here in the U.S. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection from U.S. creditors in federal court in Houston. The company has about $4.8 billion in debt and plans to continue operating while anticipating it would be able to emerge from bankruptcy next year.