JazzFest White Plains returns Sept. 14-18

JazzFest White Plains is scheduled for its 11th annual engagement from Sept. 14-18.

This year’s headliners include the Joey Alexander Trio; the Buster Williams Quartet “Something More”; Grace Kelly and Ragan Whiteside and Friends. Other notable artists scheduled to perform are Miki Hayama (pictured here) and Richie Goods; the Albert Rivera Quintet; the Carlos Jimenez Mambo Sextet; and the G. Thomas Allen Quartet.

Performances will occur on downtown streets and in venues that include ArtsWestchester, Grace Episcopal Church and the White Plains Public Library.

“This signature White Plains event features world-class jazz musicians representing a variety of styles of this powerful art form,” said White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach. “The multi-day event brings vibrancy to downtown White Plains attracting many people who look forward to experiencing the melodies of these exceptional musicians.”

JazzFest White Plains is produced by ArtsWestchester, the City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District.