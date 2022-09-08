Six editors laid off at National Geographic

National Geographic magazine has laid off six of its top editors.

According to a Washington Post report, the layoffs involved editors who were in charge of long-form articles and specialized topics, such as science, travel, the environment and animals. Senior executive editor Indira Lakshmanan was the only editor identified by the Post as being among those out of a job.

The layoff created anxiety at the magazine, which employs about 125 on its editorial team. The Post reported that internal discussions of the matter included references to “Red Wedding,” a massacre from the HBO series “Game of Thrones.”

National Geographic was founded by the nonprofit National Geographic Society of Washington in 1888. In 2019, the magazine and its news site were acquired by the Walt Disney Co. as part of the $71 billion purchase of the 21st Century Fox assets controlled by Rupert Murdoch.

Photo courtesy of National Geographic