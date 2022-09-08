Changes announced for Connecticut Public’s food programming

Connecticut Public has announced changes to its food-related radio programming.

WNPR’s weekly radio show “Seasoned” will transition into a monthly podcast, with its debut episode on Dec. 1. Chef Plum will remain as the host of “Seasoned” and will be joined by a rotating cast of co-hosts. Marysol Castro, the current co-host, is leaving to take on a new role as co-host of the WPIX-TV show “New York Living.”

The “Seasoned” podcast will be accompanied by a new monthly newsletter with recipes and food-related reflections and a new digital video series titled “Chef Plum in the Kitchen with a Knife.”

Starting in October, Connecticut Public Radio will air “The Splendid Table” on Thursdays at 2 p.m., with award-winning food journalist Francis Lam as the host.

“Connecticut Public wants to offer our audience more local food content,” said Catie Talarski, senior director of storytelling and radio programming. “Transitioning ‘Seasoned’ to a podcast will allow us to spend more time telling in-depth, sound-rich stories of local food makers and restaurant owners in Connecticut, as well as to lean into the seasonal food trends in the state.”