Kingston school district, citing driver shortage, abruptly cancels nine bus routes

On the day before Kingston High School was to begin its fall semester, the Kingston City School District announced that nine bus routes would not be operational due to a failure to hire bus drivers.

“Due to the continued School Bus Driver shortage that has impacted the nation, we unfortunately cannot transport the students on the following bus routes for AM pick up and PM dismissal,” said the district on its Facebook page. “There will be late buses available. We will continue to work with our bus companies to contract additional drivers to fulfill these runs. The affected routes are: 3, 9, 11, 14, 20, 21, 23, 24, 33.”

Reaction on the district’s Facebook page was overwhelmingly negative, with parents questioning why this announcement was made without advancing warning. The district announced the new semester’s bus routes last week but never stated that it lacked the drivers for these buses.