Mixed-use development planned for Bridgeport’s Steelepointe Harbor

A new mixed-use development has been announced for Bridgeport’s Steelepointe Harbor that will encompass 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial space.

The development is being put forth by Flaherty & Collins Properties in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport. No timeline has been announced on when construction will commence and conclude.

“We are excited to announce the approval of $200 million in funding that will truly make a significant impact to benefit Bridgeport’s economic and community development potential,” said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. “Bridgeport is finally seeing well-made plans become a reality that will bring jobs, provide housing, and improve the landscape on our waterfronts.”

The Steel Point section of Bridgeport has been the focus of multiple proposals over the years, including two different casino projects – one involving a pre-presidential Donald Trump and the other with MGM Resorts International – and an entertainment/lodging/retail complex. However, these projects never materialized; the area is now home to a Bass Pro Shop, Chipotle and Starbucks, along with the 220-slip Bridgeport Harbor Marina and the 48,000-square-foot Lighthouse Building.

Ryan Cronk, principal of Flaherty & Collins Properties, stated this new partnership is “building off something transformative at Steelepointe Harbor, where the project is already set-up for success through all the hard work and solid foundation in place. This for-rent project is just what this burgeoning area needs.”

Robert Christoph Jr., president of RCI Group, added that the new apartment development “will offer a lifestyle that doesn’t currently exist in the Bridgeport market.”

Photo: Artist’s rendering of the project