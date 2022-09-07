American Airlines to start service between Westchester and Miami

American Airlines will be offering flights between Westchester County Airport and Miami International Airport, but only for the first five months of next year.

According to The Points Guy site, service for the 1,118-mile route will begin on Jan. 10, 2023 and run daily through May 3, 2023. American Eagle regional affiliate Envoy Air will operate the flight using a 76-seat Embraer E175 that includes 12 first-class recliners, 20 extra legroom economy seats and 44 standard economy seats.

American previously flew between the two airports from December 2016 to August 2017.