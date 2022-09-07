Sasco River Center is acquired

Sasco River Center, a multidisciplinary child development center with three locations in Fairfield County, has been acquired by ARC Health, a mental health specialty services organization headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Sasco River Center offers a range of diagnostic and therapy services for children, adolescents, young adults and families, with 60 providers across locations in Darien, Stamford and Wilton. The company’s focus is on collaborative and comprehensive testing, psychotherapy and sensory processing.

“ARC can provide the back-office support and economy of scale we need to grow, freeing our team to do what they love best, helping our patients become their best selves,” said Chris Bogard, co-founder of Sasco River Center.

“Sasco River Center’s comprehensive approach to therapy separates itself as a market leader,” said Vincent Morra, ARC Health’s CEO. “We look forward to partnering with their team to expand their advanced approach to sensory processing treatment and addressing mental health conditions holistically.”