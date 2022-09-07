Denise Cesareo to retire as executive director of Norwalk’s ElderHouse

Denise Cesareo, who has served as executive director of the Norwalk-based adult day care center ElderHouse since 1992, has announced that she will retire at the end of the year.

During her tenure, ElderHouse became one of the first adult day centers in the state to be certified and was one of the top providers of ADA transportation for the elderly and disabled in the Norwalk area. The organization’s service area grew beyond Norwalk and now includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Darien, New Canaan and Stamford.

Cesareo has also held leadership roles in municipal and state government agencies and trade organizations focused on elder care. Under her leadership, Elderhouse was the first not-for-profit to be recognized for a small business award by the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce.

“Denise brought a unique combination of vision, charisma and tenacity to her work from which ElderHouse has benefited greatly over the years,” said Board President Charles Carroll. “She will be greatly missed by staff, clients, the Board of Directors and community partners.”