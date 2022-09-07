Poughkeepsie school district drops plan to purchase church

The Poughkeepsie City School District has cancelled its plan to buy Changepoint Church for $1.8 million and transform it into office space and a student activities venue.

According to Mid-Hudson News, the school district raised the plan in June. In withdrawing the plan, the school district cited the financial commitment that would be needed to meet the State Department of Education requirements and the costs of the conversions necessary to transform the space.

The non-denominational church is based at 260 Mill St. and has a fully-functional theater and meeting space with modern audio/visual capabilities.



Photo courtesy of Changepoint Church