Kevin Gallagher named principal at Casey Quirk

Phil Hall
Casey Quirk, a Deloitte company that offers asset management strategy consulting, has promoted Kevin Gallagher as a principal.

Gallagher, who was formerly a senior manager, has spent nearly 10 years at Casey Quirk providing strategic advice to clients in the U.S., European, Asian and Australian investment management industries. Before joining the company, which has offices in Stamford and Manhattan, Gallagher was a business analyst at Bell Green.

“We applaud Kevin on his continued success at Casey Quirk,” said Yariv Itah, managing principal of Casey Quirk. “He is highly valued by our clients across the globe and contributes to the strong strategic advice for which our team is known.”

