Home Latest News Amore Pizzeria opens second location in Katonah

Amore Pizzeria opens second location in Katonah

By
Phil Hall
-

Armonk’s Amore Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has opened a second location in Katonah.

The new eatery at 22 Edgemont Road offers indoor and porch dining while continuing Amore’s tradition of Bronx-style brick oven pizza – and its menus also includes salads, pasta, wraps and paninis, and gelato.

The business is owned by the brothers Joseph and Mark Mazzatto, who opened the Armonk restaurant in 1998; an earlier eatery, Amore Pizza, was opened by Mark Mazzatto in Scarsdale in 1993.

Photo courtesy of Amore Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Previous articleU.S. and world news for Sept. 7
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here