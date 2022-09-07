Amore Pizzeria opens second location in Katonah

Armonk’s Amore Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen has opened a second location in Katonah.

The new eatery at 22 Edgemont Road offers indoor and porch dining while continuing Amore’s tradition of Bronx-style brick oven pizza – and its menus also includes salads, pasta, wraps and paninis, and gelato.

The business is owned by the brothers Joseph and Mark Mazzatto, who opened the Armonk restaurant in 1998; an earlier eatery, Amore Pizza, was opened by Mark Mazzatto in Scarsdale in 1993.



Photo courtesy of Amore Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen