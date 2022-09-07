Home Food & Beverage McDonald’s reintroduces Cheese Danish to its menu

McDonald’s is taking the opposite approach from other eateries that welcome September with pumpkin-, maple- and pecan-inspired items. In this case, the chain is adding an updated version of its Cheese Danish to the McCafé Bakery.

This is not the first time that the Cheese Danish has been part of McDonald’s menu – it was first offered in the 1980s. However, the Chicago-headquartered McDonald’s is promoting the return by promising a “flakey pastry with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle” which is ideal for either breakfast or lunch.

McDonald’s Cheese Danish will go on sale beginning Sept. 14 for purchase in restaurants, the drive-thru or on the McDonald’s App for McDelivery.

