Home Economy Two-thirds of millennials and Gen Zers who moved back home during the...

Two-thirds of millennials and Gen Zers who moved back home during the pandemic still live there

By
Phil Hall
-

Nearly one-third (32%) of millennials and Gen Zers who moved back home with their parents during the pandemic, and most still live there, according to a new survey from LendingTree.

Slightly more than half (51%) of those who moved home said it was based on financial necessity. Of those who returned home, 39% said they’ve been able to pay down debt and 31% are focusing on saving for a down payment.

As for the parents, LendingTree found that 85% would let their children move back in as adults or have previously done so, and 73% wouldn’t charge them rent. However, more than half said their kids would need to get a job, help pay for groceries and other household bills and assist with chores like cooking and cleaning.

Previous articleFUNDING TO MUSEUM SUPPORTS PROGRAMS
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here