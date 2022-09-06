Lawrence Hospital is rebranded as NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester

NewYork-Presbyterian has changed the name of Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, the health care provider announced today. It is now renamed NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester. The 291-bed acute care hospital provides emergency care to approximately 45,000 individuals annually and nearly 2,000 babies are delivered there each year, according to NewYork-Presbyterian.

“With our new name, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester, we are renewing our commitment to providing exceptional care to the community,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We are proud to be expanding our services across Westchester, making world-class care even more convenient and accessible for our patients and the communities we serve.”

The hospital in Bronxville was founded in 1909 by William Van Duzer Lawrence whose son had an attack of appendicitis and had to be transported to New York City in order to receive proper care. After his son recovered, Lawrence purchased the land and donated the funds to build the hospital.

NewYork-Presbyterian operates seven health care campuses with approximately 2,600 beds. It reports having more than 6,500 affiliated physicians, 20,000 employees, and more than 2 million patient visits annually.