U.S. and world news for Sept. 6

New British Prime Minister: Liz Truss met with Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle in Scotland today and the Queen invited Truss to become Britain’s new Prime Minister. Truss had been put forward for the post by Britain’s Conservative Party to replace Boris Johnson. Johnson has indicated he may try to return to power in the future. Truss has been characterized as being very like former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Search for seaplane crash survivors suspended: The Coast Guard has suspended the search for survivors of yesterday’s seaplane crash into Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The plane carried 10 people. Only one body was recovered. The plane was en route from Friday Harbor, Washington, to the municipal airport at Renton, Washington. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

New offer from Lufthansa to head off strike: The German airline Lufthansa says it is making an improved pay offer to its pilot’s union in hopes of heading off a planned strike for tomorrow and Thursday. Last Friday, pilots staged a walkout that forced Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights.

Blackouts feared in California: The head of a group of electric utility operators in California, Elliot Mainzer, says the demand for electricity in the state is likely to set an all-time record today as a heat wave that has brought temperatures of more than 100 degrees to parts of the state continues. Mainzer warned that blackouts to prevent collapse of the state’s electrical system due to overload are likely.

Russia buying military equipment from North Korea: Russia has been buying military equipment from North Korea to use in its war against Ukraine according to U.S. intelligence reports. The equipment includes rockets and artillery shells. The intelligence reports were recently declassified and first reported by The New York Times.

Ernst & Young restructuring: The Wall Street Journal reports this morning that the executive committee of accounting firm Ernst & Young met yesterday and approved a plan to break up the company into separate auditing and consulting divisions. Additional company approvals are necessary and the Journal says those approvals could come as early as later this week.