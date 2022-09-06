PepsiCo’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show wins an Emmy Award

The PepsiCo-sponsored Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

The live hip-hop production on Feb. 13 featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. This marks the first time that an Emmy was given to a Super Bowl Halftime Show – the production’s competition in the Emmy category included the telecasts of the Academy Awards and Grammy Awards plus “Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.”

This year’s halftime show will be the last sponsored by the Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo. In May, the company announced it was shifting its NFL-focused sponsorship efforts to other activities including the NFL Draft and player awards.