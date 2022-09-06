Home Entertainment PepsiCo’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show wins an Emmy Award

PepsiCo’s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show wins an Emmy Award

By
Phil Hall
-

The PepsiCo-sponsored Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

The live hip-hop production on Feb. 13 featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. This marks the first time that an Emmy was given to a Super Bowl Halftime Show – the production’s competition in the Emmy category included the telecasts of the Academy Awards and Grammy Awards plus “Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” and “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.”

This year’s halftime show will be the last sponsored by the Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo. In May, the company announced it was shifting its NFL-focused sponsorship efforts to other activities including the NFL Draft and player awards.

Previous articleNorwalk retail property sells for $2.75M
Next articleU.S. and world news for Sept. 6
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here