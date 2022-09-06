Home Fairfield Norwalk retail property sells for $2.75M

By
Phil Hall
The Norwalk-based retail strip center at 588 Main Ave. was sold for $2.75 million.

The 5,732-square-foot property is leased to a pair of tenants, Mattress Firm and Subway.

“This purchase was a 1031 Exchange for the buyer, and they were able to acquire a great asset in an excellent location,” said Brett A. Sherman of Angel Commercial, who represented the seller, JA Real Property Corp. Inc., whose principal owned the property for 37 years.

Bryan Atherton and Matt Renzulli from Coldwell Banker Commercial represented the buyer, an investor whose name was not disclosed.

