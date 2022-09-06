Norwalk gives green light for Wegmans

Norwalk’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the application to open Connecticut’s first Wegmans supermarket.

The planned 91,000-square-foot store at 47 Richards Ave. was initially announced in March. The store will feature a two-story parking garage, is planned for the current 100,000-square-foot site of MBI’s Norwalk offices, which will relocate to the Merritt 7 complex n Norwalk.

Steve Leaty, the project manager for Wegmans, stated the store would have a positive effect even in an area with an already high concentration of grocery stores.

“What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the market, it’s a win-win for everybody,” he said during a July meeting of the commission. “Anybody that exists there today has to up their game, their experience needs to be better than Wegmans in order to compete.”