Zenon’s, a popular Kingston restaurant/bar, announces closing

Zenon’s, a longtime staple of Kingston’s restaurant scene, is closing at the end of the month.

Zenon Christoforou, the owner of the restaurant/bar at 772 Ulster Ave., announced on his Facebook page that “after 40+ amazing years, it’s time to say goodbye. Zenon’s will close on September 30, 2022. This was a difficult decision to make but I know it’s the right one. It’s time to retire. I thank you for business, love, and friendship over the years. You have all become family.”

Christoforou is already listing the property for sale at $895,000.

Photo courtesy of Zenon’s Facebook page.