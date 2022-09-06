Home Banking & Finance UAE bank becomes first to offer Mastercard’s Touch Card for the visually...

UAE bank becomes first to offer Mastercard’s Touch Card for the visually impaired

By
Phil Hall
-

Mastercard has announced that Ajman Bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first financial institution to issue its new Touch Card, a payment card designed for blind and partially sighted consumers to help them differentiate between their cards.

The Purchase-headquartered company introduced the Touch Card last October. The product offers a tactile difference by including a round notch on the Mastercard credit cards, a broad squarish notch on the company’s debit cards and a triangular notch on its prepaid cards. All of the cards work with point-of-sale terminals and ATMs.

Mohamed Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, stated that “inclusion is an integral aspect of our corporate culture and social responsibility. Innovation has the power to change the world for the better. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to be the first movers to help drive this innovative solution that will help us to respond to everyone’s needs.”

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of healthcare at Mastercard, added “This initiative is taking inclusion to the next level as we look to promote accessibility in new and meaningful ways. This world-first collaboration with Ajman Bank to introduce the Mastercard Touch Card will offer a greater level of independence and security to blind and partially sighted individuals across the UAE.”

Previous articleWWE taps Frank A. Riddick as new president
Next articleZenon’s, a popular Kingston restaurant/bar, announces closing
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here