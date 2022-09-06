UAE bank becomes first to offer Mastercard’s Touch Card for the visually impaired

Mastercard has announced that Ajman Bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become the first financial institution to issue its new Touch Card, a payment card designed for blind and partially sighted consumers to help them differentiate between their cards.

The Purchase-headquartered company introduced the Touch Card last October. The product offers a tactile difference by including a round notch on the Mastercard credit cards, a broad squarish notch on the company’s debit cards and a triangular notch on its prepaid cards. All of the cards work with point-of-sale terminals and ATMs.

Mohamed Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, stated that “inclusion is an integral aspect of our corporate culture and social responsibility. Innovation has the power to change the world for the better. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to be the first movers to help drive this innovative solution that will help us to respond to everyone’s needs.”

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer and president of healthcare at Mastercard, added “This initiative is taking inclusion to the next level as we look to promote accessibility in new and meaningful ways. This world-first collaboration with Ajman Bank to introduce the Mastercard Touch Card will offer a greater level of independence and security to blind and partially sighted individuals across the UAE.”