Study finds majority of women 50 and up have experienced age discrimination

A new study published by AARP has highlighted the depth of age discrimination against women.

In a poll of more than 6,600 women ages 50 and up, 62% of respondents reported experiencing age discrimination and 66% reported being subjected to age discriminatory practices. The survey also found that women who experience discrimination regularly adapt to it in similar ways –74% reported they closely observe their surroundings while 58% carefully watch what they say and how they say it and 51% consider feelings of safety and comfort in their everyday interactions.

“Every day, the financial security of too many women is impacted by acts of discrimination in the workplace,” said Yvette Peña, vice president for audience strategy in the AARP organization’s Office of Diversity Equity and Inclusion. “It is crucial that we eliminate barriers and ensure equality in pay and benefits for women. Discrimination in the workplace – based on gender, age, ethnicity or any other characteristic – is unacceptable.”

AARP also noted that 75% of women under 50 also reported being the subject of discrimination, with 57% of women between 18 and 49 claiming they were overlooked, disrespected or devalued by a customer or colleague while at work, 42% stating they were passed over for a raise, promotion or chance to get ahead at work and 38% receiving word that they needed to behave a certain way at work.