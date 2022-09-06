Home Entertainment WWE taps Frank A. Riddick as new president

WWE has named Frank A. Riddick as its new president. He succeeds Nick Khan, who was named co-CEO following the recent announcement of longtime chief executive Vince McMahon’s retirement.

The Stamford-based company did not issue a press announcement on Riddick’s appointment. According to WrestlingInc.com, the news came via a report released by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Riddick was WWE’s chief administrative officer and chief financial officer, and he will retain the latter title. With his new job, Riddick’s annual base salary was increased from $850,000 to $950,000 and his annual target bonus opportunity is 125%; he is also entitled to an annual equity grant of $2.4 million.

Riddick, who is also a WWE board member, previously served as CEO for FloWorks International LLC, JMC Steel Group, Formica Corp. and Triangle Pacific Corp., and was president and chief operating officer at Armstrong World Industries Inc.

