Everyone into the pool – and more – at New Rochelle’s Stella

When we recently wrote about the Stella, a mixed-use residential tower in downtown New Rochelle, only 60% of its 380 units had been leased. Now more than 80% are leased, thanks in part to amenities that include an unusual feature – an outdoor rooftop pool on the 26th floor with sun loungers and panoramic views of the Long Island Sound and Manhattan. Residents can also enjoy the rooftop deck with barbecue grills and al fresco dining.

“We are proud to be representing Stella as it continues its strong leasing velocity in the hot New Rochelle marketplace,” said Jackie Urgo, president of The Marketing Directors, the exclusive leasing and marketing firm of the property, a joint venture of Wilder Balter Partners Inc. in Chappaqua and L + M Development Partners in Larchmont.” “With unmatched amenities and views…Stella is an unbeatable property that offers much enjoyment for its lucky residents.”

Other features include a rooftop bar lounge with a wide-screen TV and pool table; a chef demonstration kitchen; a garden room; a children’s playroom with reading nook; a co-working lounge; a landscaped terrace; bicycle storage; a pet spa with an outdoor pet play area, a 3,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness center; and indoor covered parking.

Stella is also home to Joe Coffee, the popular New York City-based collection of cafés, which recently opened in the lobby, offering a full menu of hot and cold beverages and light fare. This is its first Westchester County location.

