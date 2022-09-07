September means business at Old Salem Farm

For seven years beginning in 2013, the American Gold Cup, a prestigious show jumping competition, brought thousands of visitors to Old Salem Farm in North Salem, along with food, retail, auto and real estate vendors, and millions to the local economy.

The cup moved on and so has Old Salem Farm, which inaugurates its September Horse Shows Sept. 13 through 18, 20 through 24 and 28 through Oct. 2. The shows will feature riders of all ages, amateurs as well as professionals, in competition in three rings, including the new Old Salem Farm International Arena. Fans can take in the action indoors and out amid the farm’s rolling verdure while enjoying an array of vendors, from equestrian fashion designer Charles Ancona to real estate powerhouses Douglas Elliman and Vincent & Whittemore to Soup Ninja.

On Sept. 17, the farm offers a different kind of horsepower with the Hollow Brook Horsepower Car Show, presented by Hollow Brook Wealth Management and featuring prewar autos, supercars, and American classic cars.

For more, including a complete schedule of events, visit OldSalemFarm.net.