A new business lending library, courtesy WEDC and Lillian Vernon

By
Georgette Gouveia
-
Nikki Hahn, CEO of the Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) in White Plains, and David Hochberg, Lillian Vernon’s younger son, who also worked for the Lillian Vernon Corp.

The Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) in White Plains celebrates a quarter-century of helping women and minority entrepreneurs get a leg up with a Sept. 15 gala that honors the woman who helped make it all happen – founding CEO Anne M. Janiak. But that’s not all the nonprofit’s been up to. Recently, it launched the Lillian Vernon Business Lending Library for small business owners, thanks to a donation of books by David Hochberg, the younger son of Vernon, the dynamo behind the eponymous mail-order, now online, catalog. (How fitting that her library should wind up in an organization that helps women entrepreneurs. When Vernon took her business – founded in 1951 and incorporated in 1965 – public in 1987, she became the first woman to establish a company publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange.) 

The library is at WEDC’s White Plains headquarters, 901 N. Broadway, Suite 23. For more, visit wedcbiz.org.

