A new business lending library, courtesy WEDC and Lillian Vernon

The Women’s Enterprise Development Center (WEDC) in White Plains celebrates a quarter-century of helping women and minority entrepreneurs get a leg up with a Sept. 15 gala that honors the woman who helped make it all happen – founding CEO Anne M. Janiak. But that’s not all the nonprofit’s been up to. Recently, it launched the Lillian Vernon Business Lending Library for small business owners, thanks to a donation of books by David Hochberg, the younger son of Vernon, the dynamo behind the eponymous mail-order, now online, catalog. (How fitting that her library should wind up in an organization that helps women entrepreneurs. When Vernon took her business – founded in 1951 and incorporated in 1965 – public in 1987, she became the first woman to establish a company publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange.)

The library is at WEDC’s White Plains headquarters, 901 N. Broadway, Suite 23. For more, visit wedcbiz.org.