HGAR’s Haggerty at Washington, D.C. leadership conference

Richard Haggerty, CEO of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR), and president and chief strategic growth officer of OneKey MLS, is in Washington, D.C., participating today through Thursday, Sept. 6 through 8, in RISMedia’s “2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange,” an educational and networking event that brings together members of the residential real estate industry to share insights into staying competitive and profitable in a changing world.

Haggerty – who was integral in creating OneKey MLS, the New York metro area’s first regional multiple listing service – is featured in a discussion on “The MLS/Brokerage Relationship: Is There a Better Way?” The panel will discuss forces redefining the industry landscape, including portal threats and commission wars, and the need for MLS and brokerage leaders to collaborate for the betterment of agents, consumers and the industry.

The event, now in its 34th year, includes some 25 other presentations and panel discussions featuring more than 120 industry leaders on topics ranging from the future state of the MLS, emerging technologies and evolving real estate models, to affordability, rising interest rates, politics and the global state of real estate.

