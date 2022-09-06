Home Travel & Tourism Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México is now accepting reservations

Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México is now accepting reservations

By
Phil Hall
-

The all-new Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México is now accepting reservations ahead of its anticipated opening in late 2022.

According to the company, the resort will offer 157 contemporary Mexican accommodations – many with private pools – plus four restaurants and bars, a golf course, and a spa and wellness experience. The resort is located between the towns of La Manzanilla and Barra de Navidad, 35 minutes by car from Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport and sits on a private peninsula off Mexico´s Pacific Coast in Jalisco and is surrounded by more than 3,000 acres of verdant jungle.

“In Tamarindo, we are creating a new resort experience that is deeply connected both physically and spiritually with its surroundings,” notes Vince Parrotta, Four Seasons president of hotel Operations – Americas West. “Working closely with our visionary owner partners and myriad local and regional designers and artisans, we are offering something entirely new. To put it simply, if you think you know Mexico, you haven’t been to Tamarindo.”

Reservations can be made online at the resort’s website.

Previous articleSurvey finds 42% of Americans have not been on vacation in the last 12 months
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here