The all-new Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, México is now accepting reservations ahead of its anticipated opening in late 2022.

According to the company, the resort will offer 157 contemporary Mexican accommodations – many with private pools – plus four restaurants and bars, a golf course, and a spa and wellness experience. The resort is located between the towns of La Manzanilla and Barra de Navidad, 35 minutes by car from Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport and sits on a private peninsula off Mexico´s Pacific Coast in Jalisco and is surrounded by more than 3,000 acres of verdant jungle.

“In Tamarindo, we are creating a new resort experience that is deeply connected both physically and spiritually with its surroundings,” notes Vince Parrotta, Four Seasons president of hotel Operations – Americas West. “Working closely with our visionary owner partners and myriad local and regional designers and artisans, we are offering something entirely new. To put it simply, if you think you know Mexico, you haven’t been to Tamarindo.”

Reservations can be made online at the resort’s website.