Maxine’s Heavenly’s brings back Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies

As Labor Day unofficially closes the summer season, the arrival of autumn is met with a wave of new foods featuring pumpkin in their ingredients. Leading the pack is the return of Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies from Maxine’s Heavenly’s.

These seasonal treats are made with real pumpkin, natural sugars, whole grain oats, crunchy pecan pieces, spicy cinnamon and nutmeg. According to the company, the cookies carry only four grams of sugar per serving are positioned as a healthier alternative to other pumpkin spice treats – and they are also certified vegan, gluten free, kosher and non-GMO.

“The release of Pumpkin Spice is a nice signal each year that change is here,” said Robert Petrarca, CEO and co-founder of Maxine’s Heavenly. “We’re all about celebrating life’s special moments – big or small – and a new season is the perfect time to take stock of your life and surroundings. Whether you take a quiet moment to yourself with some tea, cookies, and a journal, or you gather with friends over a meal to connect, our cookies are the perfect accompaniment to these times.”

The Pumpkin Spice Pecan Cookie is seasonally available through December on Maxine’s Heavenly’s website for a retail price of $6.99 per 7.2 oz box.