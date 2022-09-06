Home Food & Beverage Maxine’s Heavenly’s brings back Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies

Maxine’s Heavenly’s brings back Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies

By
Phil Hall
-

As Labor Day unofficially closes the summer season, the arrival of autumn is met with a wave of new foods featuring pumpkin in their ingredients. Leading the pack is the return of Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies from Maxine’s Heavenly’s.

These seasonal treats are made with real pumpkin, natural sugars, whole grain oats, crunchy pecan pieces, spicy cinnamon and nutmeg. According to the company, the cookies carry only four grams of sugar per serving are positioned as a healthier alternative to other pumpkin spice treats – and they are also certified vegan, gluten free, kosher and non-GMO.

“The release of Pumpkin Spice is a nice signal each year that change is here,” said Robert Petrarca, CEO and co-founder of Maxine’s Heavenly. “We’re all about celebrating life’s special moments – big or small – and a new season is the perfect time to take stock of your life and surroundings. Whether you take a quiet moment to yourself with some tea, cookies, and a journal, or you gather with friends over a meal to connect, our cookies are the perfect accompaniment to these times.”

The Pumpkin Spice Pecan Cookie is seasonally available through December on Maxine’s Heavenly’s website for a retail price of $6.99 per 7.2 oz box.

Previous articleBona Fide Masks emphasizes trustworthy distribution in a confusing marketplace
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here