Home Travel & Tourism Survey finds 42% of Americans have not been on vacation in the...

Survey finds 42% of Americans have not been on vacation in the last 12 months

By
Phil Hall
-

As the summer vacation season comes to a close, a large share of Americans reported not taking vacation time, often due to the high costs if travel.

According to a new survey conducted by Eagle Hill Consulting, 42% of American workers said they have not taken a vacation during the last 12 months – and that number was higher among younger workers (50%) and lower income employees (56%).

Among those polled, the biggest obstacles that prevented their taking a vacation was the expense (47%), a self-imposed pressure to stay on top of work (31%), a heavy workload (27%), no paid time off from their job (25%) and no colleagues available to cover their workload (25%).

Sadly, many of these people could use a vacation – 49% of the survey respondents said they are feeling burnout at work. And as for those who are able to get away, 28% said they check work email and messages while they are supposed to be taking time off and 6% said they continue to work during vacation.

“Employees really need time to disconnect from work, especially as we continue to see high burnout levels across the U.S. workforce,” said Melissa Jezior, president and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting. “And ideally, employees should fully disengage from work rather than constantly checking email and responding to messages.”

The findings are based up a survey of 1,000 adults conducted from Aug. 11-16.

Previous articleA new business lending library, courtesy WEDC and Lillian Vernon
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here