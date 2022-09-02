U.S. and world news for Sept. 2

Biden warns against Trump and MAGA Republicans: President Biden, in a speech to the nation delivered outside of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, said Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans – Republicans committed to Trump — pose a threat to our Democracy. “Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said. President Biden added, “MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election.”

Trump financially supporting Capitol attackers: In a radio interview, Donald Trump says he is financially supporting some of the people who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government and keep him in power. Trump said he met with some of them as recently as two days ago. Trump said if he becomes president again he’d consider full pardons for everyone convicted of participating in the attempted coup including those who beat police. Five people died as a result of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Longest prison sentence in attack on Capitol: Thomas Webster, a retired New York City detective, was sentenced yesterday to 10 years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. That’s the longest prison sentence given to any of the participants so far. During his trial, video was shown of Webster attacking members of the Capitol Police with a flagpole and trying to rip the protective equipment off a police officer he had knocked to the ground.

Peltola confident of again defeating Palin: In an interview with the Business Journals, Mary Peltola, who defeated former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in the special election for Alaska’s congressional seat, expressed confidence in her ability to defeat Palin again in the race for a full two-year term. Peltola said that polling revealed Palin has 30% or 35% support throughout Alaska and also has a 60% negative rating.

Unemployment up slightly: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this morning that the economy added 315,000 new nonfarm jobs in August, while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, slightly higher than expected by some economists.

Williams sisters lose match: Serena Williams and her sister Venus competed in a doubles match at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows last night and lost to a team from Czechoslovakia. Tonight, Serena Williams is scheduled to compete in another singles round.

