AG Tong launches probe of hiring at Greenwich schools

Attorney General William Tong has invoked his civil rights enforcement authority to investigate possible hiring discrimination after a video surfaced that featured a Greenwich public school official claiming he would not hire Catholics, conservatives, older applicants and those who don’t share his progressive political views.

Earlier this week, the investigative group Project Veritas released an undercover video showing Cos Cob Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland saying espousing hiring bias. Boland has been placed on administrative leave and the school system stated it would begin a review of the case.

“I want to make two points absolutely clear,” said Tong in a statement. “First, I do not play politics with my enforcement authority, and I do not play politics with civil rights investigations. And I definitely do not play politics when it comes to Connecticut’s schools, students, and teachers. That means I am going to run this investigation by the book and according to our standard procedure for investigations. I will not rush to judgement, and I will respect due process. I am not going to do anything different just because it is a political season and people want to see me reach one conclusion or another.

“Second,” he added. “We will conduct a thorough investigation, and review and analyze all the evidence. This will not happen overnight. We will get to the bottom of this and hold accountable anyone engaged in actionable misconduct.”

Photo Credit: Jeremy Boland’s photo courtesy of the Greenwich Public Schools website.