New director at Housatonic Museum of Art

Bridgeport’s Housatonic Museum of Art has hired Jennifer Reynolds-Kaye as its new director. She replaces Robbin Zella, who retired in June after serving as director since 1998.

Reynolds-Kaye most recently served as a consultant at Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City and as an art history lecturer at Manchester Community College in Manchester, Connecticut. She held previous positions at a variety of museums and organizations including the Yale Center for British Art and the Yale University Art Gallery. She received her Ph.D. in art history from the University of Southern California.

“Academic art museums are my passion,” said Reynolds-Kaye. “Making the collection accessible online, and creating opportunities for students and the community to connect with the museum on a deep level are top priorities, as well as raising the profile of HMA and its incredible collection.”

Reynolds-Kaye will make her first public appearance as director on Sept. 8 at the 5:30 p.m. opening reception for HMA’s newest exhibition, “June Ahrens: Reflecting Time.”