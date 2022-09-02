Home Entertainment 63 Norwalk jobs lost with cancellation of Samantha Bee’s TBS show

Phil Hall
The cancellation of the late-night TBS series “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” will result in the layoff of 63 people who work for Bee’s Norwalk-based production company.

The Hartford Business Journal reported that the show’s producer, Chris Savage, filed a WARN notice with the state’s Department of Labor on Aug. 22 detailing the job losses. The layoffs began in late August and will continue through the end of this month.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” completed its seventh season in June. TBS is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which has announced content strategy shifts for its television and film output.

