Sears at Newburgh Mall to close in October

The Sears store at the Newburgh Mall, the last surviving New York State location for the once-prominent retail chain, will be closing next month.

“It’s with a heavy heart to be announcing the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors on October 16th,” said the store on its Facebook page. “We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall.”

The store added it will concentrate on selling off $2.3 million worth of inventory before it closes.

At its peak, Sears was the nation’s largest retailer. Sears Holding Corp., the parent company for the Sears and Kmart chains, filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2018. The company was acquired by Transformco in February 2019 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2019. In both bankruptcy filings, Sears announced plans to close unprofitable locations. Today, Sears has approximately 20 stores nationwide.