Home Fairfield Sears at Newburgh Mall to close in October

Sears at Newburgh Mall to close in October

By
Phil Hall
-

The Sears store at the Newburgh Mall, the last surviving New York State location for the once-prominent retail chain, will be closing next month.

“It’s with a heavy heart to be announcing the Sears Store at the Newburgh Mall is closing its doors on October 16th,” said the store on its Facebook page. “We want to thank the community for its support over the last 43 years here in the Newburgh Mall.”

The store added it will concentrate on selling off $2.3 million worth of inventory before it closes.

At its peak, Sears was the nation’s largest retailer. Sears Holding Corp., the parent company for the Sears and Kmart chains, filed for bankruptcy protection in October 2018. The company was acquired by Transformco in February 2019 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November 2019. In both bankruptcy filings, Sears announced plans to close unprofitable locations. Today, Sears has approximately 20 stores nationwide.

Previous articleSpirit Airlines to offer service from Bradley to Jamaica
Next article63 Norwalk jobs lost with cancellation of Samantha Bee’s TBS show
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here