Home Aviation Spirit Airlines to offer service from Bradley to Jamaica

Spirit Airlines to offer service from Bradley to Jamaica

By
Phil Hall
-

Spirit Airlines has announced the launch of a new nonstop service connecting Bradley International Airport with Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The service is scheduled to launch on Dec. 15 and will operate year-round, four times weekly. This is the first time that a carrier is offering nonstop service flight from Connecticut to Jamaica.

“We have pursued nonstop Jamaica service at Bradley International Airport for years now in an effort to meet our community’s needs, and we are proud to finally make it a reality with Spirit’s partnership,” Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said. “I have no doubt that this service will be successful, and I am proud that Bradley International Airport will be able to offer convenient connectivity for the state’s strong Jamaican population, their friends, and their relatives.”

Previous articleFoxwoods announces $85M expansion
Next articleSears at Newburgh Mall to close in October
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here