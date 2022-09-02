Spirit Airlines to offer service from Bradley to Jamaica

Spirit Airlines has announced the launch of a new nonstop service connecting Bradley International Airport with Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The service is scheduled to launch on Dec. 15 and will operate year-round, four times weekly. This is the first time that a carrier is offering nonstop service flight from Connecticut to Jamaica.

“We have pursued nonstop Jamaica service at Bradley International Airport for years now in an effort to meet our community’s needs, and we are proud to finally make it a reality with Spirit’s partnership,” Kevin A. Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said. “I have no doubt that this service will be successful, and I am proud that Bradley International Airport will be able to offer convenient connectivity for the state’s strong Jamaican population, their friends, and their relatives.”