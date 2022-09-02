Foxwoods announces $85M expansion

Foxwoods Resort Casino has unveiled plans for an $85 million property development project that will include a new casino slated to open in the summer of 2023.

The development will encompass 50,000 square feet of gaming space that will include table games and slot machines, along with a new high-limit slot area and two bars including one featuring over 35 slot machines. Foxwoods is also introducing what it described as a “13,000-square-foot iconic celebrity chef branded restaurant to be revealed later this year.”

The new casino will be situated in the Grand Ballroom, located in the Grand Pequot area of the resort. This marks the resort casino’s first significant gaming expansion since 2008, when Fox Tower opened with more than 800 guestrooms and suites, a casino, theater and nightclub.

“From our modest bingo beginnings in 1986 to the impressive, full sweep of gaming options now available at Foxwoods, we are excited to announce yet another amenity that will entice guests from near and far to visit,” said Jason Guyot, president and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino. “Through our team’s shared commitment of evolving the Foxwoods experience, together, we are continuing to redefine what it means to be a leader in hospitality, gaming and entertainment, and cannot wait to bring this vision to life.”